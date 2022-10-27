Not Available

Bloody Moon

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rapid Film

Miguel, a horribly disfigured young man, goes on a rampage at a masquerade party and rapes and then mutilates a girl. Institutionalized at a mental asylum, he is released five years later, into the care of his sister, Manuela who, along with their wheelchair bound mother operates a boarding school for young women. Miguel becomes obsessed with one of the girls at the school, and wants to resume his incestuous relationship with his sister.

Cast

Christoph MoosbruggerAlvaro
Alexander WaechterMiguel
Corinna DrewsLaura
María RubioCountess Maria Gonzales
Otto RetzerBueno (uncredited)
Jesús FrancoDoctor (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images