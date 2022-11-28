Bloody Sunday - A Derry Diary

Not Available

On January 30, 1972 in Derry, Northern Ireland, the British army fired on a peaceful civil rights demonstration killing thirteen people. During the ensuing trial, Widgery, the prosecutor at the High Court of Justice, exonerated the soldiers involved from all responsibility and dragged the dead and wounded through the mud, calling them, in particular, dangerous bombers. In 1998, a new trial opened to shed light on this event now known as the "Bloody Sunday". This documentary follows this trial over five years from the point of view of the families of the victims, in perpetual displacement between Derry and London. The director herself witnessed the events of the time and was heard by this tribunal which is expected to rule in 2007.