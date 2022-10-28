Not Available

Lonnie’s life hasn’t changed much in the 16 years since he graduated high school. Still painting houses, still drinking too much, still hanging out with the same old friends (including Alex Karpovsky of Girls, naturally hilarious as always). Bloomin Mud Shuffle is a gritty gem that wrings hard-earned humor out of tough circumstances. Frank V. Ross’s seventh film includes strong performances from Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) and Rebecca Spence (Ross’s Tiger Tail in Blue, WFF 2013), and a score by John Medeski of Medeski Martin & Wood.