The movie is filmed as if it were a Mandala, Sanskrit term which designates the symbolic circular diagrams characteristic of Hindu and Buddhist thought. Performer and co-writer is the Jinpa Gyamtso Lama, born in Terrassa, a monk since 1989 and director of several Tibetan Buddhist centers in Spain. The camera accompanies a group of friends who emerge from their retreat to take a trip to India. There, the seemingly unalterable everyday life show not being an impediment to personal searches.