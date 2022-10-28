Not Available

Blow Job

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Originally shot in the summer of ’79 and released in May ’80 under the title of “La Strega nuda (The Naked Witch),” it tells of a young man (Danilo Micheli) who is tempted to a weird house by an ugly witch (Anna Massarelli) where he encounters a group of surreal characters in surreal circumstances. More a film of images and sensations than a cohesive storyline – including arresting shots such as the witch mutating from ugly to beautiful while circling Micheli, and the lead character foreseeing his own funeral escorted by bikers

Cast

