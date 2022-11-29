Not Available

In Blow Me 2, sucking dick is what a crew of smoking hot men does best in every corner of a dark LA sex club. Starting off with beefy hairy-chested Max Grand guiding his throbbing dick down cute blond Eric Johansson’s bottomless throat, the action continues with a dozen guys working up a sweat as they thrust their cocks through glory holes and chain link fences, stuffing their pals’ faces full of hot manmeat. Michael Brandon drenches Casey Williams’ muscular chest in a shower of jizz while insatiable Andrew Addams gets busy choking and gagging on one foot-long cock after another. To cap it all off, tall ripped Matt Bradshaw gets serviced by Eric Johansson and hunky Jacob Hayes until he launches a cannon load of hot creamy spunk all over the both of them and everything else in sight.