1981

Blow Out

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

July 23rd, 1981

Cinema 77

Jack Terry is a master sound recordist who works on grade-B horror movies. Late one evening, he is recording sounds for use in his movies when he hears something unexpected through his sound equipment and records it. Curiosity gets the better of him when the media become involved, and he begins to unravel the pieces of a nefarious conspiracy. As he struggles to survive against his shadowy enemies and expose the truth, he does not know whom he can trust.

Nancy AllenSally Badina
John LithgowBurke
Dennis FranzManny Karp
Peter BoydenSam
Curt MayDonahue
John AquinoDet. Mackey

