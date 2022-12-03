Blow the Horns

Not Available

Engineer Dukalsky arrives from Moscow on the instructions of an underground anti-Soviet center to the Baltic Shipyard in order to take possession of the blueprints of a powerful ship engine. The pest meets the author of the project - a young and incorruptible self-taught master Ivanov. After a series of unsuccessful attempts to buy out or steal the drawings from the author, Dukalsky decides to take Ivanov with him. Criminal Investigation Officers will attack the trail of criminals.