A successful mod photographer in London whose world is bounded by fashion, pop music, marijuana, and easy sex, feels his life is boring and despairing. But in the course of a single day he accidentally captures on film the commission of a murder. The fact that he has photographed a murder does not occur to him until he studies and then blows up his negatives, uncovering details, blowing up smaller and smaller elements, and finally putting the puzzle together.
|David Hemmings
|Thomas
|Vanessa Redgrave
|Jane
|Sarah Miles
|Patricia
|John Castle
|Bill
|Veruschka von Lehndorff
|Verushka
|Jane Birkin
|The Blonde
View Full Cast >
1 More Images