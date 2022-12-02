Blowing in the Winds of Vietnam

After Misao divorced, she moved to Vietnam. She has always admired the country. There, she works as a Japanese language teacher. She learns that her brother-in-law is taking her mother with Alzheimer's into a facility. Misao decides to take her mother to Vietnam instead. At first, her mother is uncomfortable adapting to life in a strange land. Her mother comes around though and embraces the warm people in Vietnam. One day, her mother is injured and Misao faces the reality in nursing her.
View Full Cast >