Not Available

Harry Applefish, an isolated belgian spy, paranoid, willing to fight foreign forces to serve his country, is disturbed in his daily activities by two men seeking for a job. Their presence in Harry's secret hole transform him in the most extreme ways. Harry slowly looses control in a series of misunderstandings that lead to a chaotic, absurd situation. He is convinced of being the victim of a major conspiracy lead by his chief, Mister Brain.