Blücher is a 1988 Norwegian thriller film directed by Oddvar Bull Tuhus, starring Helge Jordal, Frank Krog and Hege Schøyen. Two North Sea divers who have recently been fired plan to vindicate themselves by a pioneer expedition to the wreckage of the German cruiser Blücher, at the bottom of the Oslofjord. The expedition soon becomes entangled in political intrigues.