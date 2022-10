Not Available

Blue is set in the breath taking sun soaked white sand beaches of Bahamas. Sagar is an excellent deep sea diver who dreams of getting his own new boat someday while his friend Aarav is a rich arrogant businessman, whose ego is much larger than the big boats that he owns. The conflict between these two sparring friends is the conflict between the rich & the poor, Moral & Immoral, and greed & honor.