Blue Aces Wild

Feeling down about his reptilian appearance, Blue Racer wonders what it would be like to instead be a bird. Just then, a wizard appears out of thin air in need of some snake sweat for a magical potion. Blue Racer refuses to help, but the wizard entices him by offering to grant him three wishes. Intrigued, Blue Racer wishes he had wings. The wizard obliges, but a little courting escapade, an encounter with Crazylegs Crane, and the rescue of a small chick make Blue Racer realize that life as a winged blue snake isn't all it's cracked up to be.