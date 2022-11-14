Blue Blazes

Not Available

Dee Halloran rescues Grace Macy from a runaway stage and learns that her grandfather was murdered before he could divulge the whereabouts of a large sum of money he had hidden from thieves. Buck Fitzgerald, the leader of a gang of desperadoes, weasels himself into Grace's confidence and leads her to believe that McKeller, a friend of Dee's, was responsible for the murder. Thinking that Grace knows the location of her grandfather's money, Fitzgerald later tries by force to make her talk.