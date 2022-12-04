Blue Busking

Not Available

Ho-bin and three friends were born and raised in Mokpo. They decide to take part in the band contest held in Jarasum after they formed the band, ‘Road No.1’. Then they come up with a plan to go there on foot in 30 days, doing busking on the road. They also contact broadcasting and join Hye-kyung, who is the producer of the broadcast company, on their journey. However, Hye-kyung looks down on what they are doing. What is worse, Ho-bin suddenly breaks away and the band ‘Road No.1’ is in crisis. Will they get through it and take part in the band contest?