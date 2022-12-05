Blue Butterfly The Amazon

Not Available

Emperor Kun-Ryung of the Ching Dynasty torments the Chosun people. For no reason, a young girl Pak Ouk-hwa, father was murdered by the emperor's guard Oh Kol-ma, and nearly beats her to death. She decides to learn martial arts from the great Buddhist priest Wun-su. She's determined to protect weak women with her martial arts. Ouk-hwa takes on the name of 'Butterfly of Ching' and goes to Ching. Afterwards, the numerous Chosun women suffering at the hands of Ching unite around Ouk-hwa. Ouk-hwa and her gang of women rebel against and fight the vicious Oh Kol-ma. One by one, the women succumb to him, but Ouk-hwa fights to the end and destroys them all. She returns to Chosun victorious.