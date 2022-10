Not Available

Striking a chord with audiences everywhere in 2000, the Blue Collar Comedy Tour -- featuring Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall and Ron White -- became one of the most successful comedy tours ever, grossing more than $15 million. Now, stocked with a cooler full of good ole boy jokes (and plenty of Pabst Blue Ribbon), the comics are hitting the road once again to unleash their unique brand of redneck humor.