Not Available

It's amazing how real dreams can seem. So real you can almost taste them...That's the dilemma facing fashion photographer Lance Steel. The falls headlong for a sultry mysterious beauty that haunts his; 'The Blue Dahlia' played by the Queen of Heat, Misty Rain. She's so gorgeous...so willing, that no desire is left unfulfilled, as evidenced in her first ever double penetration. Don't miss it.