Not Available

South Carolina's Blue Dogs perform live in this 2004 concert filmed at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. The alternative-country rockers emphasize songs from their 2004 album "Halos and Good Buys" in this show, but they also play several cuts from their entire repertoire. Songs include "Isabelle," "Mr. Rain," "Janie & Me," "Make Your Mama Proud" and "Long Gone Goodbye." Also included are exclusive interviews with the band members.