2012

Blue-Eyed Butcher

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 2012

Studio

Lifetime

Lifetime biopic based on the story of Susan Wright. Susan appeared to be the model wife and mother, living the fairytale life, literally married to Mr. Wright. In a shocking turn of events, the media dubs Susan Wright the "Blue-Eyed Butcher" when her loving husband is discovered buried in the backyard, with close to 200 stab wounds.

Cast

Sara PaxtonSusan Wright
Justin BrueningJeff Wright
Lisa EdelsteinKelly Siegler
Michael GrossRon Wright
Annie CorleyMrs. Wright
Joshua SnyderRandy

View Full Cast >

Images