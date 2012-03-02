Lifetime biopic based on the story of Susan Wright. Susan appeared to be the model wife and mother, living the fairytale life, literally married to Mr. Wright. In a shocking turn of events, the media dubs Susan Wright the "Blue-Eyed Butcher" when her loving husband is discovered buried in the backyard, with close to 200 stab wounds.
|Sara Paxton
|Susan Wright
|Justin Bruening
|Jeff Wright
|Lisa Edelstein
|Kelly Siegler
|Michael Gross
|Ron Wright
|Annie Corley
|Mrs. Wright
|Joshua Snyder
|Randy
