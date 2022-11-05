Not Available

A Japanese girl, 18-year old Ryoko Chibana, works part-time in a beauty parlor as a part-timer. The monotonous job makes her feel anxious about her unfulfilled life. One day, 24-year old Kazuya Ishino moves into a room across the beauty salon. He doesn't go out much and prefers to keep to himself, but he makes friends with Ryoko, who is rather puzzled about his odd way of life. Kazuya is a drug smuggler working for the Shanghai Mafia. He was in charge of penetrating the local drug market which is controlled by the Taiwanese Mafia. They are looking for Kazuya. One night, Ryoko spends time in Kazuya's room. That night, the Taiwanese mafia finds out where Kazuya is and they are coming to get him…