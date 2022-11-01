Blue Gender: The Movie

Not Available

It is a time of chaos. Earth is no longer what it used to be. It has been infested with a bug like species called the Blue. Yuji Kaido, who has a mysterious disease, is put into suspended animation until a cure is found. When he wakes up Yuji learns that its been more than 20 years since he was put into suspended animation, and the world is now controled by these creatures. He joins a group of soldiers equipped with powerful mechas to fight against the Blue for hope of a better future.