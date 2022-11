Not Available

The world's most renowned surfing cinematographer, Jack McCoy, spends two years following two of the world's greatest surfers: Andy Irons, a highly competetive and driven surfer, set on beating Kelly Slater and winning the world title, and Dave "Rasta" Rastovich, a free surfer who is more about the soul of surfing. The result: Blue Horizon, a documentary made to bring surf movies back to the big screen, where "they truly belong