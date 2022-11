Not Available

Made with Washington DC's notorious gospel-punk outfit The Make-Up. The musicians seek "creative asylum" in a subcultural womb. This road movie is, in the words of a Parisian critic, "comme si Foucault roulait avec les situationistes dans le Scooby-Doo Van". It is both a lyrical document of a time and space(s) which no longer exist as well as a record of one of the most kick-ass bands on earth.