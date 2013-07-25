2013

Blue Jasmine

  • Comedy
  • Drama

July 25th, 2013

Gravier Productions

Jasmine French used to be on the top of the heap as a New York socialite, but now is returning to her estranged sister in San Francisco utterly ruined. As Jasmine struggles with her haunting memories of a privileged past bearing dark realities she ignored, she tries to recover in her present. Unfortunately, it all proves a losing battle as Jasmine's narcissistic hangups and their consequences begin to overwhelm her. In doing so, her old pretensions and new deceits begin to foul up everyone's lives, especially her own.

Alec BaldwinHal Francis
Sally HawkinsGinger
Bobby CannavaleChili
Louis C.K.Al Munsinger
Peter SarsgaardDwight Westlake
Andrew Dice ClayAugie

