Blue Lightnings

Not Available

Anatoly Ruchyov is quite a talented guy. One day he decides to enter a prestigious Soviet university — the institute of international relations. But, alas, he overestimates his strength and doesn't achieve his goal. This saddens the young man a little, but he doesn't even think to lower his hands. Anatoly decides to go to military service and reach heights in this area. At first, it is a little lost, but, after the time has elapsed, it is mastered, because there is nowhere to go. Slowly he turns into a real exemplary fighter.