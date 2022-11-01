Not Available

Corazon (Boots Anson Roa), an old Filipina who lives in Boston, wrote to each Manuel Pineda in her home a letter. She hopes to find her love again. In the Philippines experiences of the old Manuel Pineda (Eddie Garcia), meanwhile, that he has cancer and has only months to live. He goes in search of his Corazon.There were two Corazons in his life: before the Second World War, he spent (Mark Herras) and his buddy Domingo (Polo Ravales) a lot of time with the shy "Cora" (Jennylyn Mercado) and the lively " Azon "(Pauline Luna).