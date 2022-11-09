Not Available

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

AllyCat Entertainment

With Blue Mountain State football star Thad Castle recently signing a multi-million dollar NFL contract, his teammates and college life seem like a distant memory. However, when a new school dean threatens to clean up the BMS image by auctioning off the infamous Goat House, Alex, Sammy and the boys must find a way to convince him to get involved. Despite his new fortune and fame, there is one small favor that Thad needs done before he saves the day: the biggest booze-and-sloot fest in BMS history. Welcome to Thadland!

Cast

Alan RitchsonKevin "Thad" Castle
Darin BrooksAlex Moran
Chris RomanoSammy Cacciatore
Frankie ShawMary Jo Cacciatore
Ed MarinaroCoach Marty Daniels
James CadeHarmon Tedesco

Images