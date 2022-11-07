Blue Mountains Volume I

Not Available

Experience the power of the mighty Union Pacific as it conquers its toughest run, the Blue Mountains of eastern Oregon. Packed with the thrilling scenes of the latest GE wide cab diesels, Volume 1's dramatic footage covers all the excitement from La Grande to Huntington. You'll climb out of the Grande Ronde Valley from La Grande on the way to Antelope Canyon and North Powder. Race across the Baker Valley and enjoy scenes from Quartz, Encina, the famous Oxman curve and through the Burnt River Canyon.