Blue Mountains Volume II

See the Union Pacific fight and win as it takes on the Blue Mountains of eastern Oregon - the toughest challenge UP faces! Loaded with spectacular cab rides, Volume II hits all the highlights of this dramatic mountain district from La Grande to Hinkle. Scale the Blue Mountains from La Grande through Hilgard and Motanic to the summit at Kamela. Ride the cab of a new GE Dash 8. Get an engineer's view from a helper set on the rear of a UP freight. Experience Meacham Creek Canyon, the Umatilla River, Pendleton, and much more all in this exciting video!