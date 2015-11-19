Blue October: Things We Do At Night (Live From Texas)

2015

Recorded over Thanksgiving weekend, November 28-29, 2014 at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, this concert film features fan favorites and hit songs from the albums Foiled, Approaching Normal, Any Man in America, and Sway, which were released since the band's previous concert film Argue with a Tree... in 2004. To Be Sway She's My Ride Home Say It Light You Up Congratulations Into the Ocean Should Be Loved Fear Debris The Getting Over It Part Dirt Room The End Everything (AM Limbo) / The Feel Again (Stay) The Worry List Hate Me X Amount of Words Not Broken Anymore Bleed Out Things We Do At Night