Blue of noon is the story of the Holy Family before the legend. A mind-blowing and mysterious odyssey through the Promised Land. Free adaptation of the son of God's birth's biblical account. This new version springs from imagination, and does not intend to be a portrait of the canonical representations, nor even of the historical time that purportedly elapsed. The story is based on rumours regarding Mary's pregnancy as the outcome of a heavenly abduction, and consequently, she is feared and exiled from her land for worshipping the Devil. Mary's extraterrestrial contact radically transforms her vision of the world, and disturbs the established pattern. As a result of the martian gestation, Mary undergoes high hypersensorial and conspirational dimensions of reality, turning into an enlightened being as well as in a charimsatic demented.