Not Available

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of country rockers Blue Rodeo, this collection includes a documentary about the band, a reunion concert with the five original members, new songs "Rena" and "Up on That Cloud," and historic performance clips. Songs include "Dark Angel," "Bad Timing," "Bulletproof," "Crying Over You," "House of Dreams," "Lost Together," "Heart Like Mine," "Walk Like You Don't Mind," "Moon and Tree" and more.