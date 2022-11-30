Not Available

While many people perceive flowers as a purely decorative phenomenon, the author of this film is confident that studying the world of flowers provides an opportunity to explore the nature of beauty and its commodification in the modern world. Blue Rose is a documentary essay that takes you through an intercontinental flower auction in the Netherlands, Japan's crazy scientific experiments, a pagan celebration in a Spanish town, and the nostalgic Soviet photo archives of the family garden. The Blue Rose reminds us that the ephemeral nature of flowers is deceiving, and a closer look at them can teach an important lesson about the world in which we live.