Get ready for lots of musical fun in this first full-length movie based on the popular Nick Jr. TV series for preschoolers. Just as friendly cartoon pup Blue and her friends are ready for their big backyard music show, Tickety losers her voice... which means Blue needs a new singing partner! Where will she find one? Sit in your thinking chair, play along and see. Ray Charles guest stars as the voice of G-Clef.