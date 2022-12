Not Available

The Aragami return once again to ravage the city, and it is up to the Terrestrial Administration Centre to stop them. Fujimiya Momiji and Kusanagi Mamoru's relationship is on ice; the rest of the TAC is scrambling to get things together so they can effectively wipe out the Aragami. A mysterious girl, claiming to be a half-Aragami like Mamoru, is causing chaos for the TAC and Momiji as well. Will they be able to pull together in time?