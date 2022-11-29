Not Available

John is a hopeless romantic who planned his entire evening around his charismatic friend, Henry. A blue suit, dinner reservations, and maybe even flowers. It’s Henry’s last night in Los Angeles before moving across the country for a new job, which means it's also John’s final chance to confess his feelings for him once and for all. Everything crumbles when John receives a text message from Henry explaining he’s behind on packing, forcing John to shift his plans and come over to Henry’s apartment.