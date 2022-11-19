Not Available

Blue Train is Serbian atipic teenage comedy. Just before Tito's death a high school graduates in Belgrade live their normal life before the end of the school year. Spring is relaxed and they organize the election "Princess Of Spring" for the most beautiful girl in school. Vojislav is in love with Anica, friend from class. While his best friend, convinces him that the organization of the miss elections is the best way to win Anica's heart. Milena has crush in Vojislav, and she want to spoil his plan. After the death of professor of Marxism, in the school comes a new, very young and ambitious professor Božičković, a former pupil of the school. His charm and informal dress manages to win the sympathy of students, especially girls. Professor Božičković like Anica, and he shows that in front of the class. Anica and Vojislav do not appritiate that.