Not Available

While knowledge is often associated with light, the locus of all understanding stems from the enclosed space of the skull. Blue Trapezium is set within this mysterious crevice where forces of knowing and unknowing coincide with each other. The characters are caught within a circular motion of coming and going through corridors, trains and doorways with little indication of where they are going or who they are after. Te video opens where it ends and ends where it begin, cocooned within a loop where the only certainty is continuity and not a destination.