A new Screenlife Thriller from Timur Bekmambetov, inspired by a true story. After her younger sister Julia commits suicide, troubled adolescent Dana decides to find out what led to her death. Examining her sister’s computer, Dana finds a secret chat group where adolescents are encouraged to kill themselves through a challenge called ‘Blue Whale’. Dana’s investigations lead her ever closer to the truth, but to really discover what happened, she herself must play the deadly game. Blue Whales is inspired by real events that happened in Russia in 2015 and 2016.