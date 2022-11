Not Available

Live 1976 is a live video by the American hard rock band Blue Öyster Cult, released in 1991 in Europe by Castle Communications on VHS, 15 years after the recording that is on the tape. It was recorded in suburban Maryland (The Washington, DC Metro area) during the tour for their Agents of Fortune album and included the same lineup that was featured on that album. The concert was also released as a live album on CD, with the same track listing.