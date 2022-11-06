Not Available

Bluegrass Country Soul

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Washington Film Group

Bluegrass Country Soul captures the sights, sounds, and magic of this three-day outdoor festival, the first of its kind, featuring bluegrass veterans and future stars alike sharing the primitive wood and cinder block stage. This documentary does more than just capture on of the largest bluegrass festivals of that decade, it's also an interesting mixture of live performances, interviews, impromptu jam sessions and crowd footage of live music set in a small town surrounded by the now long gone red clay and tobacco shacks of North Carolina.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images