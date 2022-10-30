Not Available

1964 TV special shot documentary style in the mountains of North Carolina. It follows Old Man Bascom Lunsford as he casts the talent for his Asheville Mountain Music Festival (also the first such event). "Bluegrass Roots" presents a who's who of the most extraordinary singers, players and dancers the Bluegrass Mountains had to offer. Songs Include: Groundhog, Johnson Boys, East Virginia Blues, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Blue Ridge Mountain Blues, and Heavenly Light is Shinning On Me.