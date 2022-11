Not Available

Blues giant Buddy Guy shares the stage with legendary headliner Junior Wells -- one of the greatest collaborations the genre has ever seen -- in this memorable concert video. Unleashing the best of electric Delta blues, Wells and Guy deliver one-of-a-kind renditions of "Trouble No More," "Got My Mojo Workin'," "Juke," "Super Bad" and "My Younger Days." Also included is an extensive interview with the two bluesmen.