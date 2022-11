Not Available

The biggest names in soul-wrenching blues show off their chops in this fiery collection of live performances. From boogie to barroom, the 16-song collection kicks off with Free's "Mr. Big" and brings it on home with Thin Lizzy's "The Sun Goes Down." Other guitar-saturated tracks include Cream's Jack Bruce cranking out "Sunshine of Your Love," the late Alex Harvey and his band on "Bar Room Blues," Dr. Feelgood's "Milk and Alcohol" and more.