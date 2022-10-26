Blume In Love

1973

Lawyer Stephen Blume, specialized in divorces, lives a paradoxical situation when, having his own marriage break up, is still in love with his ex-wife. Gedorge Segal plays a divorce lawyer who is divorced himself after his wife (Susan Anspach) catches him cheating on her. She, in turn, moves on and falls into an easy-going relationship with an even more easy-going musician (Kris Kristofferson in one of his first film roles). But Blume chooses this moment to fall back in love with his ex-wife (Marsha Mason) and begins to woo her anew.