Blume In Love

Lawyer Stephen Blume, specialized in divorces, lives a paradoxical situation when, having his own marriage break up, is still in love with his ex-wife. Gedorge Segal plays a divorce lawyer who is divorced himself after his wife (Susan Anspach) catches him cheating on her. She, in turn, moves on and falls into an easy-going relationship with an even more easy-going musician (Kris Kristofferson in one of his first film roles). But Blume chooses this moment to fall back in love with his ex-wife (Marsha Mason) and begins to woo her anew.
|Susan Anspach
|Nina Blume
|Kris Kristofferson
|Elmo Cole
|Marsha Mason
|Arlene
|Shelley Winters
|Mrs. Cramer
|Donald F. Muhich
|Analyst
|Paul Mazursky
|Hellman
