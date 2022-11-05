1955

Blunder Boys

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 2nd, 1955

Studio

Not Available

The stooges go to criminology school and graduate with the lowest possible honors. The boys join the police force and are assigned to track down a crook called the "Eel", who disguises himself as a woman. The stooges track the Eel to a hotel, but he slips through their hands after a wild chase. The stooges are booted off the force and wind up as ditch diggers. This was Shemp's last completed film.

Cast

Shemp HowardVarious Days
Benny RubinThe Eel
Angela StevensAlma Matter
Kenneth MacDonaldCapt. F. B. Eye
Moe Howard
Larry Fine

