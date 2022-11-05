Blunder Boys

1955

The stooges go to criminology school and graduate with the lowest possible honors. The boys join the police force and are assigned to track down a crook called the "Eel", who disguises himself as a woman. The stooges track the Eel to a hotel, but he slips through their hands after a wild chase. The stooges are booted off the force and wind up as ditch diggers. This was Shemp's last completed film.