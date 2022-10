Not Available

in 1988, 12 year old boy genius Henry Jameson sends his best friend, George, into the future to discover the resolution of a cliffhanger episode of the hit detective show 'Columbo.' But he loses him somewhere in time. 20 years later, Henry has become a degenerate alcoholic when 12 yr old George appears on his doorstep. Henry is forced to overcome the loser he has become to find a way to send George back to the 80s. Hilarity ensues!