This is a World where you can see Love on each others faces. If you're in love your face is just yours, a solely unique face. If you're not in love, well you're just blurred like everyone else. In this world Rob and Vic fell in love with each other. To Rob, Vic was everything. She simply was the first woman to make his heart beat. To let him know what does it mean to be in love. To Vic, Rob was another man helping her trying to define herself. This is the story about how that precious love ended. Because in a World where love is not an opinion, there's no room for lies or doubts, only for memories and regrets.